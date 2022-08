(WXYZ) — The Leo's Coney Island High School Game of the Week is back once again, and in week one, we're headed to Detroit for the Prep Kickoff Classic!

Our game of the week this week will be between division one champs Belleville, taking on Novi at Wayne State University.

The game will be Friday night, and our Brad Galli will be live from Wayne State on 7 Action News at 6 p.m. with highlights from the game on 7 Action News at 11 p.m.