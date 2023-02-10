Watch Now
Ben Johnson finishes second in AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year voting

Brian Westerholt/AP
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Posted at 11:12 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 23:16:18-05

DeMeco Ryans, who spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year. He is now the head coach of the Texans.

Ryans, who received 35 first-place votes after guiding the league's No. 1 ranked defense in San Francisco, earned 206 points. He was named on 48 of 50 ballots.

The voting for the 2022 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco, 35-9-4=206
Ben Johnson, Detroit, 11-16-10=113
Shane Steichen, Philadelphia, 0-6-8=26
Leslie Frazier, Buffalo, 1-5-5=25
Lou Anarumo, Cincinnati, 1-4-4=21
Jonathan Gannon, Philadelphia, 1-3-4=18
Jeff Stoutland, Philadelphia, 1-2-0=11
Don Martindale, New York Giants, 0-2-2=8
Dan Quinn, Dallas, 0-1-4=7
Mike Kafka, New York Giants, 0-1-2=5
Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs, 0-1-1=4
Ejiro Evero, Denver, 0-0-3=3
Shane Waldron, Seattle, 0-0-2=2
Ken Dorsey, Buffalo, 0-0-1=1

