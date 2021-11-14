Watch
Sports

Actions

Ben Roethlisberger out for Steelers after going on COVID list

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Ben Roethlisberger Bears Steelers Football
Posted at 8:37 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 20:37:51-05

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss the Steelers’ game Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers announced Saturday night that Roethlisberger was ruled out for the game. Roethlisberger is the second prominent quarterback in two weeks to miss a game because of COVID-19, following Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers last week.

Mason Rudolph will likely start for the Steelers, who have won four straight games.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger has completed 64.5% of his passes this season with 10 touchdowns, four interceptions for a 90 passer rating.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!