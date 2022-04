(WXYZ) — The Cincinnati Bengals selected Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill with the 31st overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Hill was the second Wolverines player to be drafted after the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick.

He was named the Michigan defensive rookie of the year in 2019 and had a great 2021 with 70 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and nine pass breakups.