Bey, Jackson lead Pistons past Pacers 121-117

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Fred Jackson had 19 to lead the sharpshooting Detroit Pistons past the Indiana Pacers 121-117 on Sunday.

Bey hit 11 of 18 shots, including shooting 7 of 9 on 3-pointers, in 23 minutes. The Pistons, who have won three games in a row, sank 21 of 41 3-pointers and set a team record for 3s in a half with 13 in the opening two quarters.

Oshae Brissett scored 20 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Pacers, who have lost seven straight games. Tyrese Haliburton flirted with a triple-double with 19 points, a career-high 17 assists and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield and Isiah Jackson also scored 19 each for the Pacers, who held a 58-38 rebounding edge.

Detroit, which shot 43.4% overall from the field, erased a 66-62 halftime by outscoring the Pacers by 11 in the third quarter to take a 98-91 lead.

Bey scored 15 of Detroit’s first 17 points, finishing with 20 points in the first quarter as the Pistons led 38-34 lead after the first quarter.

The Pistons hit their first eight 3-point shots and 10 off their first 11 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Cade Cunningham missed the game with right hip soreness. ... Carsen Edwards, who averaged 26.7 points with the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League, signed a two-year deal Sunday. The former Purdue standout scored 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting off the bench. ... Braxton Key signed a two-way deal with the Pistons and scored 12 points. ... Detroit released Chris Smith, who recently had ACL surgery.

Pacers: Chris Duarte remained sidelined with a sore left big toe. The rookie hasn’t played since March 15 and Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said it’s likely Duarte will miss the last three games. ... Reggie Miller was a surprise guest to help celebrate media relations director David Benner’s retirement after 28 years.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Hosts Dallas on Wednesday night.

Pacers: Hosts Philadelphia on Tuesday night.