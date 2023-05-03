Big Boi, Steve Aoki to perform at Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear announced the entertainment lineup for the race's return to Downtown Detroit this June.

According to race officials, Big Boi and Steve Aoki will perform on separate nights of the race weekend, giving fans a chance to hear some music once the racing ends.

The performances will happen at Hart Plaza, inside the Meijer Fan zone at the grand prix.

On Friday, June 2, the first day of the Grand Prix and Free Prix Friday, DJ and producer A-Trak will perform from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., followed by Grammy Award-winning rapper Big Boi of the rap duo Outkast.

Then, on Saturday, Z-Trip will perform at 5:30 p.m., followed by Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and electronic music superstar Steve Aoki from 7. p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, there will be other music from DJs, local bands and more with performances from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“As we have said since we announced the return of the Grand Prix to its original home on the Streets of Downtown Detroit, this is going to be an event – not just a race,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “With a great music lineup providing the soundtrack all weekend long in Hart Plaza, our fans are going to experience an entertainment-filled weekend that they will never forget here in the Motor City.”

Tickets are on sale now for the race weekend, which takes place June 2-4, at www.DetroitGP.com.