Big Ten plans to allow 8K fans to attend men's basketball tournament

(WXYZ) — There will be some fans at the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis next week.

According to the Big Ten Conference, the plan is to allow 8,000 fans in Lucas Oil Stadium for the tournament.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale through each school's ticket office, so Michigan and Michigan State fans will have to keep an eye on the university's ticket website for fans and students.

Tickets will be mobile-only, and stadium gates will open one hour before the game.

"Fans attending the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament are encouraged to become familiar with health and safety procedures at Lucas Oil Stadium. The venue has instituted numerous health and safety procedures for all events, including requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days. These procedures were designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and campus communities remain our highest priority," the tournament said in a release.

