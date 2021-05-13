Watch
Sports

Actions

Big Ten sets 2021-22 men's basketball conference opponents

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Tony Ding/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2011, file photo, the new Big Ten Conference logo "B1G" is stained into the wood of the newly-renovated Crisler Arena court during NCAA college basketball media day in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Big Ten Tournament begins Wednesday, one week earlier than usual at a rather unusual venue: Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)
Big Ten Tournament Basketball
Posted at 3:35 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 15:35:31-04

(WXYZ) -- The Big Ten announced men's basketball conference opponents for the 2021-22 season on Thursday.

Each program will play 20 conference games, 10 home and 10 away.

MICHIGAN
Home & Away – Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
Home Only – Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern
Away Only – Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin

MICHIGAN STATE
Home & Away – Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home Only – Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue
Away Only – Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers

Game dates, start times, and television information will be announced at a later date.

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!