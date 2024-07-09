Detroit is getting a BIG3 Basketball franchise, officials announced this week, bringing a three-man basketball team to the Motor City.

GameAbove Sports announced the purchase of the fourth BIG3 franchise with plans to base the team in Detroit for the 2025 season.

The ownership group is led by Keith J. Stone and includes George Gervin, a BIG3 coach and a Detroit native, two-time NFL pro bowler and Super Bowl Champion T.J. Lang, as well as Joe Januszewski, Karen LeVert, Dan McClory, Skyler Stone, Corey Welch, and co-founder of Born in Detroit apparel Anthony Tomey

Watch our interview with Lang and Tomey below

BIG3 basketball league announces a new franchise coming to Detroit next year

“The entire team at GameAbove and I are thrilled to bring a BIG3 franchise to the Motor City,” said Gervin. “My experience as part of the BIG3 these past few seasons has shown me that the league is at the forefront of 3-on-3 basketball’s increasing growth and global traction. Detroit’s rich sports history makes it a fantastic market for the BIG3; get ready for next summer!”

The BIG3 league is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, announced in 2017. The league plays on a half court and also has a 4-point shot. There are currently 12 teams.

WATCH: Our interview with Ice Cube from 2018 when the BIG3 came to Detroit

Ice Cube visits WXYZ to talk about BIG3 Basketball

“I am excited to finally announce the sale of our Detroit team to this amazing group of investors, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists,” Ice Cube said in a statement. “GameAbove Sports and its leadership represent the values of the BIG3 every day and have an exemplary community outreach infrastructure that will take the Young3 initiative to a new level. It’s been a privilege to work with George Gervin over the past few BIG3 seasons and I know what he means to the Detroit and Southeast Michigan community. I look forward to working together with GameAbove Sports to bring the vision of BIG3 Detroit to life next season.”

“We are very excited about the BIG3 and the momentum Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz have established in the league,” said Stone. “Our philosophy at GameAbove Sports is to seek new and innovative ways to diversify our portfolio. The BIG3 presents a great opportunity for us to invest early in this emerging version of basketball. The ownership group and operational support are enthusiastic and ready. Detroit and the State of Michigan will be a leader in many ways for the league.”

