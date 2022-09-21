'Billie Jean' dance and three sacks: Aidan Hutchinson gets made-to-order Panini rookie card

DETROIT — A 'Billie Jean' dance and celebrating his first three NFL sacks: Aidan Hutchinson is getting a made-to-order rookie card commemorating his Week 2 performance.

Panini is producing a card of the Lions rookie in its 'Panini Instant' collection, printing the cards through their website.

The collection "exists to commemorate milestones and achievements in real time so fans don’t have to wait months (or even seasons) to capture their favorite moments," Panini said.

Here is the important information if you are interested in buying one: they are only taking orders through Thursday, Sep. 22 at 3 p.m. ET. It is offered in a base version, a green parallel numbered to 10, and a black one-of-one parallel, available on a first-come basis.

The price starts at $9.99, depending on the card variation. Panini said the card will be shipped 8-10 business days after the ordering window ends.