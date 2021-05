Local Birmingham Country Club pro Tim Pearce qualified for the PGA Championship.

"I thought I could do it one day, but this early? No," the 25-year-old told Brad Galli. "I probably took a couple years off my parents' lives. I think they would say it's worth it."

He's played practice rounds with Matt Kuchar, Ian Poulter, and other pros this week.

Pearce grew up caddying at Oakland Hills with Galli, and attended the 2008 PGA Championship at the club.

