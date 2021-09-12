Watch
Blake Corum, Hassan Haskins help Michigan run past Washington

Tony Ding/AP
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates his 67-yard touchdown with offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, center, and quarterback Cade McNamara (12) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Washington in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Posted at 11:42 PM, Sep 11, 2021
(WXYZ) -- Blake Corum rushed for three touchdowns, Hassan Haskins added a rushing touchdown and Michigan beat Washington 31-10 Saturday night.

Both running backs finished with over 150 rushing yards apiece.

Corum's 67-yard score in the second quarter gave the Wolverines a 10-0 lead, adding a seven-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and a four-yard .

Haskins's six-yard rushing touchdown came early in the fourth quarter.

Jake Moody kicked a 52-yard field goal for Michigan.

The Wolverines wore an all-blue uniform combination on "Maize Out" night at Michigan Stadium, with an announced crowd of over 108,000.

UP NEXT: Michigan (2-0) hosts Northern Illinois next Saturday.

