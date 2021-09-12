Blake Corum, Hassan Haskins help Michigan run past Washington

(WXYZ) -- Blake Corum rushed for three touchdowns, Hassan Haskins added a rushing touchdown and Michigan beat Washington 31-10 Saturday night.

Both running backs finished with over 150 rushing yards apiece.

Corum's 67-yard score in the second quarter gave the Wolverines a 10-0 lead, adding a seven-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and a four-yard .

Haskins's six-yard rushing touchdown came early in the fourth quarter.

Jake Moody kicked a 52-yard field goal for Michigan.

The Wolverines wore an all-blue uniform combination on "Maize Out" night at Michigan Stadium, with an announced crowd of over 108,000.

UP NEXT: Michigan (2-0) hosts Northern Illinois next Saturday.