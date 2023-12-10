Blake Corum, Michigan football takes over Somerset mall with holiday fundraising event

When Blake Corum wanted to host a toy drive ahead of his final holiday season as a Michigan Wolverine, he had no idea he would bring in over 15 thousand people and over 25,000 donations.

Blake Corum @blake_corum is as genuine as they come. He could've gone to the NFL, but he wanted to leave his mark.



"This is all I needed. This is what we came back for. We are trying to reach some goals & win the national championship, but this is what it is really about." pic.twitter.com/3gdpJnA3MA — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 9, 2023

"This is all I needed. This is what we came back for," said Corum. "We are trying to reach some goals and win the national championship, but this is what it is really about."

The day started with the BC2 Holiday Toy Drive. Corum was in the North Grand Court of the Somerset Collection in Troy to take photos with guests and accepted toys to be donated. With a mall already full of people during the holiday season, organizers estimate that 15 to 20 thousand people came to Corum's event. The drive gathered over 25,000 toy donations.

Pictures don’t do it justice. There are thousands of people here for Blake Corum’s toy drive and autograph signing event. An organizer told me just now, he believes 10,000 people at one point.



Good on you, @blake_corum !!! pic.twitter.com/5o9mD3okh5 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 9, 2023

The donations will benefit local charity, Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. The organization provides food, shelter, and services to intervene where homelessness and substance addiction occur and maintains shelters and treatment facilities throughout Michigan.

After the drive, Corum was joined by nearly 30 of his Wolverines teammates for an autograph signing. The line to meet and greet with the Wolverines wrapped around the entire mall, from Macy's to Nordstrom.

The sponsors for both events include the Champions Circle, an Official Partner of Michigan Athletics, Bank of America, and the Michigan Army National Guard.

“In my four years at Michigan, the support from the metro-Detroit community has been incredible” shares Corum. “This event is a reflection of Michigan Football's deep appreciation for the community that has done so much for our team. We are excited to give back and make a difference in the lives of local children through the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. A special thanks to the Somerset Collection and the Michigan Army National Guard for their support; they will be joining us on site for the collection and distribution of the toys."