Detroit Lions free agency tracker: Lions agree to a deal with cornerback D.J. Reed

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Monday, March 10, kicks off free agency ahead of the 2025 NFL season, and the Detroit Lions are expected to make plenty of moves.
Below is our blog recapping all of the reported moves. This blog will be updated as more news trickles in.
- 1:30 p.m. on March 10: The Lions and cornerback D.J. Reed have agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal, as reported by Jordan Schultz with FOX. Reed, whose deal reportedly includes $32 million guaranteed, has spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets. The seven-year veteran, drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft, has racked up 414 tackles, 51 passes defensed and six interceptions in his career.
- 1:11 p.m. on March 10: After spending one season with the Lions, cornerback Carlton Davis has agreed to a 3-year, $60 million deal with the New England Patriots, according to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network. Last season with the Lions, Davis made 56 tackles, logged 11 passes defensed and grabbed two picks as Detroit's No. 1 cornerback.