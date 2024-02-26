Bonner beats buzzer in victory over Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Devin Royal came off the bench to score 14 points and Dale Bonner buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally Ohio State to a 60-57 victory over Michigan State on Sunday.

Roddy Gayle Jr. hit free throws on both sides of a timeout with 11 seconds remaining to give the Buckeyes (16-12, 6-11 Big Ten Conference) a 57-56 lead. Tyson Walker made the second of two foul shots with six seconds to go to pull the Spartans (17-11, 9-8) even. Bruce Thornton had the assist on Bonner's game-winning shot.

Royal finished 6 of 8 from the floor for the Buckeyes. Gayle totaled 12 points and eight rebounds. Thornton scored 11. Bonner nailed the winner after missing three of his first four attempts from beyond the arc. He scored six.

Malik Hall paced the Spartans (17-11, 9-8) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Walker had 12 points and A.J. Hoggard added nine points and four assists.

Hall had nine points in the first half and Michigan State led 32-22.

Royal scored 10 after halftime on 5-for-5 shooting to provide the spark for Ohio State. The Buckeyes shot 51.7% in the second half (15 for 29) after missing 22 of 29 attempts in the first half and shooting 24.1%.

Ohio State will host Nebraska on Thursday. Michigan State visits Purdue on Saturday.