Boston’s Justin Turner hit in face by pitch from Tigers' Matt Manning, leaves game

Gerald Herbert/AP
Boston Red Sox Justin Turner is walked off the field after being hit in the face on a pitch by Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning in the first inning of their spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 06, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner left Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers after getting hit on the face with a pitch.

The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting hit by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

The two-time All-Star signed a $15 million, one-year deal with Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

