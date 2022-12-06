Watch Now
Bowling Green, New Mexico State to meet in Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field

FILE Quick Lane Bowl trophy
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE — Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler raises the winner's trophy after the second half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game against Nevada, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
FILE Quick Lane Bowl trophy
Posted at 7:59 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 19:59:06-05

Bowling Green (6-6, Mid-American) vs New Mexico State (6-6, Independent), Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

LOCATION: Detroit.

TOP PLAYERS

Bowling Green: QB Matt McDonald has thrown for 2,639 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

New Mexico State: Diego Pavia threw a career-high four touchdown passes, all in the first half, as New Mexico State gained bowl-eligibility with a 65-3 rout of Valparaiso.

NOTABLE

Bowling Green: The Falcons have played two prior bowl games at Ford Field: the now defunct Motor City Bowl in 2003 and in 2013 when it changed names to the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl.

New Mexico State: All four of Pavia’s TD throws against Valparaiso went to different receivers and covered 50 yards or more. He also had a 75-yard TD run called back because of a penalty.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Bowling Green: The Quick Lane Bowl will be Bowling Green’s 14th overall, but first since 2015.

New Mexico State: The Aggies are making their fifth bowl appearance.

