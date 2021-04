SP Game Used is annually one of the most unique products Upper Deck produces. The hockey card staple includes game-used and event-worn jerseys and patches, but also has special event-used net cords.

We opened a box of 2020-21 SP Game Used in the 7 Sports Cave. It started with a Steve Yzerman card, continued with some Stadium Series sizzle, and wrapped with some All-Star weekend relics.

Check out the box break: