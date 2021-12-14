Watch
Sports

Actions

Brad Galli named finalist for NSMA Michigan sportscaster of the year for fourth straight year

items.[0].image.alt
Chad Britton | WXYZ
Brad Galli anchors live from Red Wings opening night to begin the 2021-22 season<br/>
Brad Galli Red Wings opening night 2021-22
Brad Galli Lucas Oil Stadium Michigan
Brad Galli Tigers report
Brad Galli Dylan Larkin
Cade Cunningham Brad Galli
Luke Hughes Brad Galli
Cam Davis Rocket Mortgage Classic Brad Galli
Bryson DeChambeau Brad Galli golf cards
Casey Mize Brad Galli Ramon Rosario
Spencer Torkelson Brad Galli
Ted Lasso Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed talk with Brad Galli
Posted at 4:22 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 16:22:18-05

The National Sports Media Association has announced the finalists for the 2021 Michigan Sportscaster of the Year.

WXYZ sports director Brad Galli is a finalist for the award for the fourth consecutive year. He won the award in 2018, and was a finalist in 2019 and 2020.

NSMA members will vote during the month of December, with winners announced in January.

The association has honored someone annually in Michigan since 1959. Former WXYZ sports anchors Don Shane (2012) and Larry Adderley (1973) won the award.

Jack Ebling and Jamie Edmonds are the other finalists for the sportscaster of the year award. The finalists for the NSMA Michigan sportswriter of the year are James Edwards, Helene St. James, and Ryan Ford.

Galli has been with WXYZ since 2011. He has been honored with Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences twice: in 2014 for Excellence in Sports Reporting and again in 2016 for Excellence in Sports Anchoring in Michigan.

NSMA members provide the nominations for the 2021 state and national awards. A ceremony annually takes place in June in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to honor the winners and Hall of Fame entrants.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!