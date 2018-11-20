WXYZ's Brad Galli named Michigan Sportscaster of the Year finalist

(WXYZ) -- WXYZ sports anchor Brad Galli is one of three finalists for the NSMA Michigan Sportscaster of the Year award.

Galli joins WJBK sports anchor Jennifer Hammond and former FOX Sports Detroit broadcaster Mario Impemba as finalists for the award, which has been presented annually since 1959.

Former sports director Don Shane was the last recipient from WXYZ, winning the award in 2012.

NSMA members will vote during the month of December, with winners announced in January.

See a full list of nominees for state Sportscaster of the Year and Sportswriter of the Year awards HERE.