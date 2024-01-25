Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Brad Holmes named NFL executive of the year by PFWA

Brad Holmes 1.png
Detroit Lions
Holmes is trying to pave the way for more minority hopefuls to make their way into the NFL front office.
Brad Holmes 1.png
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 13:31:18-05

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes has been named the NFL executive of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell led the Lions to their first divisional title in more than three decades and a 12-5 season. Detroit also has won its first two playoff games and is in the NFC Championship.

The group cited decisions by Holmes in the offseason and in the NFL Draft as part of the reason for the seelction.

The Lions added nine free agents, including PFWA All-NFC special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and rookies Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Detroit Lions coverage on 7