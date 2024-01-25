Brad Holmes named NFL executive of the year by PFWA

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes has been named the NFL executive of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell led the Lions to their first divisional title in more than three decades and a 12-5 season. Detroit also has won its first two playoff games and is in the NFC Championship.

The group cited decisions by Holmes in the offseason and in the NFL Draft as part of the reason for the seelction.

The Lions added nine free agents, including PFWA All-NFC special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and rookies Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta.