(WXYZ) — Brad Holmes said the Lions will likely exercise the fifth-year option on wide receiver Jameson Williams.

"His fifth-year option, it's looking likely that we'll go ahead and just pick that up,” he said at the league’s annual meetings this week.

“But in terms of extension, again, there's a lot of extensions that are hopefully coming, but it's just one that you just don't know what's going to happen from a financial standpoint cause a wide receiver, it's expensive. It's very expensive.”