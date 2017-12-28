Brandon Peters 'taking over' Michigan's offense as Lane Kiffin visits with Jim Harbaugh

9:38 PM, Dec 27, 2017

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 11: Brandon Peters #18 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during a college football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capitol One Field on November 11, 2017 in College Park, Maryland. The Wolverines won 84-75. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

MITCHELL LAYTON
Copyright Getty Images

Brandon Peters is 'taking over' Michigan's offense, players say. Watch more, as Lane Kiffin visits with Jim Harbaugh. Brad Galli reports.

