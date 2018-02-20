Brawl at Vegas Golden Knights hockey game caught on camera

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:31AM EST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:31AM EST expiring February 22 at 6:06PM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:31AM EST expiring February 22 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Macomb
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:54AM EST expiring February 21 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
A fight at a hockey game. Sounds normal, right? That is until you learn that the fight wasn't on the ice.
Vegas Golden Knights fans took a dispute that started in the stands at last night's game against the Anaheim Ducks and turned it into a full out brawl in the concession area of T-Mobile Arena.
In the video you see several people throw punches before being restrained by others surrounding the skirmish. The fight was said to have lasted several minutes and it's unknown if anyone was tossed from the game or detained as a result of the brawl.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.