Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs among seven Lions players out vs. Buccaneers

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonah Jackson, Zonovan Knight, James Mitchell, Emmanuel Moseley, and Josh Paschal out for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

"There’s always a balance, there’s always a balance," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday when asked about balancing physicality in practice with player health. "And you do the best you can with it and inevitably, it’s still – it’s a tough game and things pop up and you manage them the best that you can and then there again...your next guy’s got to be ready to go."

Tight end Sam LaPorta (calf) and cornerback Khalil Dorsey (illness) are questionable.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (not injury related), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), center Frank Ragnow (toe/rest), and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown were all listed without game designations on the team's injury report. All but Bridgewater were full participants in Friday's practice.