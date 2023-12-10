Watch Now
Bronny James poised to make college debut for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Brown, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Posted at 3:00 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 15:00:45-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is poised to make his college debut for Southern California nearly five months after he suffered cardiac arrest.

The 19-year-old freshman joined his teammates for on-court warmups 90 minutes before tipoff Sunday.

He's likely to come off the bench for the Trojans against Long Beach State.

In the crowd at Galen Center is expected to be his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, and the rest of his family.

The younger James suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout on campus.

He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

