Brother Rice graduate DJ LeMahieu wins fourth Gold Glove award

(WXYZ) — DJ LeMahieu is adding another trophy to his case.

The Yankees infielder and Brother Rice High School graduate won his fourth career Gold Glove award, announced on ESPN before Game 3 of the World Series.

The 34-year-old won in a new category, the utility position. This year, Rawlings collaborated with the Society for American Baseball Research to create a specialized defensive formula that was different from the usual process to select positional winners.

LeMahieu won three Gold Gloves in 2014, 2017, and 2018 playing second base with the Rockies.

In 2022, he played first base in 35 games, second base in 41 games, and third base in 47 games.

LeMahieu, a Michigan resident, was a two-time winner of Michigan's Gatorade Player of the Year honors. He graduated from Brother Rice in 2007.