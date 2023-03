PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Brother Rice overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat Byron Center in the Divison 2 hockey state championship game on Saturday, winning 4-2 at USA Hockey Arena.

Peter Rosa scored a hat trick in the win after pouring in four goals in the Warriors semifinal game.

“We talked about this every day,” Rosa said. “We have all our banners. There’s one corner that’s empty. We’re like, ‘That’s our spot.’”