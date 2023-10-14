Bryan Danielson seeks first championship in AEW Saturday night in Toledo

(WXYZ) — Bryan Danielson is one of pro wrestling's most decorated champions, winning titles around the world over multiple decades. But championship gold has eluded him since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2021.

Danielson will have a chance to earn his first title in AEW Saturday night when he challenges Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at 'Collision' in Toledo.

"AEW's done a fantastic job with the TNT Championship, of (having a title regularly defended on TV)," said Danielson.

"One of my favorite match types are championship matches, and the idea of it feeling like a real sport. And this idea that anybody can challenge for this specific championship."

Danielson says one of his goals in AEW is to win either the TNT Championship or the International Championship and defend it every week.

Danielson has also talked publicly about being on the back end of his in-ring career — but still getting the most out of every opportunity.

"Since I've come back from breaking my arm, it's been a ton of fun," said Danielson. "I wrestled Kyle Fletcher on 'Collision' last week, which was a ton of fun. And then I wrestled Swerve (Strickland) and that was the first time Swerve and I had ever wrestled each other. And I just had a blast. Swerve is fantastic. So I've had a great time."

AEW Collision visits the Huntington Center in Toledo on Saturday, October 14. Tickets can be purchased here.