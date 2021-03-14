Menu

Bryce Harper, Didi Gregorius homer off Casey Mize in Tigers loss to Phillies

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize delivers during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Posted at 8:49 PM, Mar 13, 2021
(WXYZ) -- Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius homered off Tigers starter Casey Mize in Detroit's 9-3 spring training loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Harper's two-run homer opened the scoring for Philadelphia in the second inning. Harper would also score on the grand slam by Gregorius in the third inning.

Mize also struck out three and walked three in two and a third innings of work.

"Obviously as a player it's frustrating when you give up six runs," said Mize.

"At the end of the day, this is short term and it's not really going to affect my long term if I continue to trust my process and put quality work in."

Spencer Torkelson broke his spring slump with a single in the 8th inning. Torkelson had previously been 0-for-15 in spring training games this year.

UP NEXT: Detroit hosts the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

