Bryce Underwood and Justice Haynes shine in debuts for No. 14 Michigan in win over New Mexico

Bryce Underwood started dreaming of playing for Michigan about a decade ago, attending games at the Big House as a kid.

On a big stage under the bright lights, he lived up to the hype that followed him to campus as the nation's top-ranked recruit.

Underwood threw a touchdown pass and displayed his arm strength and touch while avoiding costly mistakes in his first college game with all eyes on him as the 14th-ranked Wolverines beat New Mexico 34-17 on Saturday night.

“Surreal feeling,” he said after becoming the fourth freshman to start at quarterback in program history.

Underwood wasn't the only one in maize and blue to have an impressive debut.

Justice Haynes, a transfer from Alabama, ran for a career-high 159 yards and three touchdowns.

“I couldn’t do this without the offensive line, the tight ends, the receivers,” said Haynes, who had one 100-yard game with the Crimson Tide.

The Wolverines built an early cushion after Haynes scored on 56- and 5-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter. He had a 59-yard run that set up his 1-yard score to give Michigan a 17-point lead early in the fourth.

Underwood was 21 of 31 for 251 yards with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Marlin Klein late in the first half to restore a two-touchdown lead.

“I couldn’t do that as a freshman,” coach Sherrone Moore said. “That was impressive.”

The Lobos converted a fourth down and scored a touchdown on a trick play, sending a direct snap to running back D.J. McKinney to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Thomas. They recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and kicked a field goal to move within 17-10 late in the first half.

New Mexico pulled within 10 points late in the third quarter when Jack Layne lobbed a 3-yard pass to Thomas.

The Lobos had a shot a shot to get closer early in the fourth, but Layne threw a pass up for grabs over the deep middle of the field and Brandyn Hillman intercepted it. Haynes scored his third touchdown on the ensuing drive, and then Layne threw another ill-advised pass that was picked off at the Michigan 3 to seal the defeat.

Layne, an Idaho transfer, was 31 of 47 for 208 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

“Proud of our team,” coach Jason Eck said. “I thought we battled and competed. I thought we were a little rattled early just with the atmosphere."

The takeaway

New Mexico: Eck is the school's third coach in three years and his debut should give players and coaches confidence that they can compete in the Mountain West Conference.

“I believe in these guys, and I think we’ll continue to get better and grow,” Eck said.

Michigan: Underwood joined Rick Leach (1975), Chad Henne (2004) and Tate Forcier (2009) as freshmen to start at quarterback for the Wolverines.

“Bryce has done a tremendous job of winning over the team,” Haynes said. “He came in with all the accolades, but he’s a humble kid. He leads by his actions, not by his talking.”

Further review

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham was called for targeting and was ejected in the third quarter following a sack.

Moore said the ruling will be appealed.

Sign of the times

Advertising was on display inside Michigan Stadium for the first time. Allstate's logo appeared on the netting behind goal posts on one end of the field.

Up next

New Mexico: Hosts Idaho State next Saturday.

Michigan: Plays at Oklahoma next Saturday.

