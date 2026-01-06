Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Bryce Underwood staying at Michigan for 1st-year coach Kyle Whittingham

Michigan Michigan St Football
AP
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Michigan Michigan St Football
Posted

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Bryce Underwood is staying at Michigan for his sophomore season to play for first-year coach Kyle Whittingham.

Underwood announced his decision Monday night.

As the nation's top-rated recruit, Underwood signed with the Wolverines under former coach Sherrone Moore and became the fourth true freshman to start at quarterback for college football's winningest program.

Underwood completed 60% of his throws for 2,428 with nine passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions, including three in the last 18 minutes of a 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl. He ran for 392 yards and six touchdowns, including a 77-yard performance with a score on the ground against the Longhorns.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WATCH ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT ON 7!