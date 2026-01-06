Bryce Underwood staying at Michigan for 1st-year coach Kyle Whittingham

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Bryce Underwood is staying at Michigan for his sophomore season to play for first-year coach Kyle Whittingham.

Underwood announced his decision Monday night.

As the nation's top-rated recruit, Underwood signed with the Wolverines under former coach Sherrone Moore and became the fourth true freshman to start at quarterback for college football's winningest program.

Underwood completed 60% of his throws for 2,428 with nine passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions, including three in the last 18 minutes of a 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl. He ran for 392 yards and six touchdowns, including a 77-yard performance with a score on the ground against the Longhorns.

