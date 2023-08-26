Bryce Underwood's late TD pass guides Belleville over River Rouge in WXYZ Game of the Week

DETROIT — Bryce Underwood's late TD pass guided Belleville over River Rouge in our Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week. The Tigers won, 35-28.
Posted at 12:09 AM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 00:09:00-04
