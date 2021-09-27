Watch
Bryson DeChambeau: USA won the Ryder Cup because 'we came together as a team'

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, spoke with us about putting his feud with Brooks Koepka away for the Ryder Cup, the future of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and more.
Posted at 11:10 AM, Sep 27, 2021
(WXYZ) — 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic Champion Bryson DeChambeau was in Detroit on Monday morning, just one day after he won the Ryder Cup with Team USA in Wisconsin.

DeChambeau played a big role for the team, going 2-0-1 overall, winning a four-ball match and his singles match, and tying another four-ball match.

He had been in the news leading up to the event for his feud with Brooks Koepka, who was also on the team. He was asked about that on Monday morning after the tournament. He said they all came together as a team.

"It was fun. This is why we won, we came together as a team and we played the best we possibly could for our country," he said.

DeChambeau and Koepka hugged it twice – once after the matches and once after the team's press conference. DeChambeau was also seen wearing a shirt with a meme of the two of them in the after party.

