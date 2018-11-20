Buckeyes, Wolverines combine forces to bring water to DPS schools

DETROIT (WXYZ) - We know that it’s rivalry week here in the state of Michigan and Ohio but at Mumford high school earlier today, both Wolverines and Buckeyes alike threw away their differences to make sure these kids have clean water.

“This is the greatest rivalry in all of sports for a reason, it goes back to Bo and Woody, and even before that, but that’s the football game and it’s more than a game to Michigan and Ohio State fans. We get it, but in every day life away from Saturday, if there’s a crisis going on in America we should come together as people and do what we can with what we have,” OH2O CEO and former Buckeye Donnie Ray Evege said.



And that’s exactly what these former players are doing today. OH2O is a brand new bottled water company that was started by former Buckeye Donnie Evege, just weeks ago.



Evege wasn’t aware that DPS were going through a water crisis, but after talking with players from the area like former Wolverine QB Devon Gardner, he knew this was an opportunity to make a difference.



“We generally hate each other but life is happening and life is not going to stop happening for the Ohio State-Michigan game,” former Wolverine Devin Gardner added.



“ A lot of people in America think it’s just Flint, but once I realized that it’s not, I said we can be here in a matter of two weeks, let me get Ohio involved. It’s special that it happened this week but it wasn’t necessarily planned,” Evege said.



“The fact that they wanted to come up here and help their arch rival, I can’t be thankful enough for and it’s amazing,” Gardner added.



Each student received a bottle of OH2O today, as new hydration stations to remove lead, copper and other contaminants will be installed next week.