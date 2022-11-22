Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Detroit Lions Foundation after Ford Field hosts team

Browns Bills Football
Rick Osentoski/AP
Buffalo Bills fan hold up a sign in the first half against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Browns Bills Football
Posted at 11:53 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 12:30:30-05

(WXYZ) — The Buffalo Bills organization said they were donating $20,000 to the Detroit Lions Foundation after the team and Ford Field hosted the Bills over the weekend.

In a tweet, the Bills thanked the organization and announced the donation, plus said they were sending Tim Horton's to the workers.

Detroit hosted the Bills and Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on Sunday due to a historic snowstorm in Buffalo. The NFL moved the game to Detroit, and tens of thousands of fans from both teams, and Lions fans, showed up.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!