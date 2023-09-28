Cabrera's 511th home run lifts Tigers over Royals 8-0 in completion of suspended game

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 511th home run and scored twice, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-0 T in the completion of a suspended game.

Cabrera, who is retiring after the season, tied Mel Ott for 25th on the career home run list.

The 40-year-old has 373 homers for Detroit, tying Norm Cash for second behind Al Kaline's 399.

Play was suspended because of rain after four innings and an 80-minute wait on Wednesday night. Miguel Díaz (1-0) pitched two innings for the win.

Kansas City was held to four hits for the 25th time this season.