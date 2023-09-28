Watch Now
Cabrera's 511th home run lifts Tigers over Royals 8-0 in completion of suspended game

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 15:22:47-04

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 511th home run and scored twice, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-0 T in the completion of a suspended game.

Cabrera, who is retiring after the season, tied Mel Ott for 25th on the career home run list.

The 40-year-old has 373 homers for Detroit, tying Norm Cash for second behind Al Kaline's 399.

Play was suspended because of rain after four innings and an 80-minute wait on Wednesday night. Miguel Díaz (1-0) pitched two innings for the win.

Kansas City was held to four hits for the 25th time this season.

