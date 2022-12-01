Cade Cunningham donates $70K to schools as entire Pistons team supplies Detroit schools for winter

DETROIT — The Pistons spent their day off visiting schools across Detroit, providing winter supplies for over 2,800 students.

The entire team and staff handed out winter coats, hats, and gloves on Wednesday. The organization partnered with local organizations to host a winter gear giveaway event for five metro Detroit schools.

Every School Day Counts Detroit pre-selected the schools to participate in the event: Gompers Elementary-Middle School, Amelia Earhart Elementary-Middle School, Trix Academy, Detroit Leadership Academy PK-8 School, and Detroit Leadership Academy High School.

Cade Cunningham donated a total of $70,000, giving $10,000 to each school as well as two schools is his hometown of Arlington, Texas through "Cade’s Care Closets." The organization provides toiletries, hygiene products, and non-perishable snacks for students.

Saddiq Bey also donated over $5,000 in gift cards that will be divided between school staff members.

“No child should have to worry about staying warm during the winter months, and this partnership with Every School Day Counts Detroit ensures none of these students will be without suitable gear this winter," said Erika Swilley, vice president of Community and Social Responsibility.

Additionally, Kroger, which is also partnering in the effort, recognized teachers at each school by giving them a Kroger gift card.

Students received cookies and a Detroit Pistons Basketball from AAA of Michigan. United Dairy Industry of Michigan is donating milk to the schools.