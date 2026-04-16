Cade Cunningham to be eligible for NBA season awards after league ruling

(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham will be eligible for the 2025-26 NBA Awards, including MVP, after a ruling by the league and players' association.

The NBA has a rule that players must play at least 65 of 82 games in the season to be eligible for awards, including the MVP. However, Cunningham appeared in 64 games, missing the cut-off by one. That's because he suffered a wrist injury earlier in the season and then a punctured lung that forced him to miss several games.

ESPN reporter Shams Charania reported that the league and NBA Players' Association ruled in favor of Cunningham and the Lakers' Luka Doncic.

Cunningham averaged 23.9 points and 9.9 assists per game on an average of nearly 34 minutes per night.

The Pistons host their first playoff game on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.