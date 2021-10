(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham will make his first regular-season professional start on Saturday.

Head Coach Dwane Casey confirmed to reporters ahead of Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic that Cunningham will play.

Casey said that he will be limited in his start, playing just 20-25 minutes of the game.

Cunningham missed all of the preseason and the first four regular season games with a sprained ankle.