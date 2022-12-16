Cade Cunningham undergoes successful surgery on left shin

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had successful surgery on Friday to repair his left shin.

This week, it was announced that Cunningham would have surgery to stabilize and promote complete healing of a left tibial stress fracture.

According to the Pistons, the surgery was performed by Dr. David Porter and Dr. Mark Ritter of Forte Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Carmel, Indiana and was in consultation with team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bill Moutzouros of Henry Ford Health.

The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft will miss the rest of the season but doctors say he will have a full recovery and return to full basketball activities this offseason.

Cunningham hasn’t played since Nov. 9 while dealing with the shin issue, which has been treated as a stress fracture.

