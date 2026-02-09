Cadillac unveils Formula 1 team livery ahead of season debut next month

(WXYZ) — The Cadillac Formula 1 Team unveiled the livery for its cars this year, which will debut as the 11th team in the Formula 1 championship in March.

The livery was revealed during a Super Bowl ad, and then a replica of the first Cadillac F1 car was unveiled in Times Square.

It features dual color – with one black side and one white side – along with a design gradient that is a Cadillac chevron repeating.

“This livery represents far more than a paint scheme; it represents who we are and what we bring to Formula 1,’’ Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings CEO Dan Towriss said in a statement. “Every detail is intentional: bold, modern, and unmistakably American, while respecting the heritage and precision that define this sport. Choosing to reveal our first race livery during the Super Bowl and in the heart of Times Square is a way to introduce our identity to the world at the intersection of performance, culture, and entertainment, and to connect with fans in places far beyond the paddock.’’

“Unveiling our official race livery is a huge milestone in a journey that started years ago — earning our place on the grid, assembling a world‑class team, and developing a race car worthy of Formula 1,” said GM President Mark Reuss added in a statement. “The momentum is building toward Melbourne and our Grand Prix debut. For GM, this race car showcases the American innovation, spirit, and pride we want to bring to the global stage of F1.”

In August 2025, the team announced that it signed Valterri Bottas and Sergio "Checo" Perez to lead the team in its debut season.

Formula 1 approved a plan in late 2024 that would bring Genearl Motors and Cadillac to the grid in 2026 with Andretti Global, which is controlled by TWG Global.

Cadillac will make its debut during the March 6-8 weekend in Melbourne, Australia, and will compete over 24 races in 2026.

“I’m incredibly proud to reveal the colors of our 2026 Formula 1 challenger. We are a team built on bold ambition and leadership in innovation, values which we exhibited today by tapping into one of the most culturally significant sporting events in the world in a manner that has never been done by a Formula 1 team before," Team Principal Graeme Lowdon said in a statement.

The team has bases in Indianapolis, Charlotte and Silverstone, UK.