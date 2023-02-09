Watch Now
Calgary Flames player hit by car in Downtown Detroit while riding scooter

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Posted at 11:03 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 11:03:19-05

(WXYZ) — The Calgary Flames said one of their players was hit by a vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday night ahead of the team's game against the Red Wings on Thursday.

According to the Flames, defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a scooter on his way to dinner.

The organization said Andersson was taken to a local hospital and given a full battery of tests before being released on Wednesday night.

"Andersson is doing well, and he will remain with the team. He is listed as day-to-day," the Flames tweeted.

