Calvin Johnson, Alex Karras to be honored at Detroit Lions game on Sept. 26

(WXYZ) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor Detroit Lions legends Calvin Johnson and Alex Karras during the game on Sunday, Sept. 26 against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to the team, Karras' family will be honored around 12:45 p.m. and Johnson will be honored with a ring ceremony at halftime.

"I cannot wait to be back in the City of Detroit, and most importantly with the fans again at Ford Field," Johnson said in a release. "While this a great personal honor, I not only share it with my loved ones, but all of the people who helped get me here and cheered for me along the way."

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, the first year he was eligible.

Karras was part of the 15-member Centennial Class of 2020. He passed away in 2012 at the age of 77.