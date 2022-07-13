Rocket Mortgage Classic officials announced the celebrities and athletes participating in the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble at the tournament later this month.

Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Dylan Larkin, Tom Izzo and more will participate in the fa

favorite event, which takes place Tuesday evening of the tournament.

The celebrities and pro golfers will take on AREA 313 – which runs between holes 14-16 – at the historic Detroit Golf Club.

Fans will get complimentary admission both Tuesday and Wednesday at the tournament during Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy.

“The AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble presented by the Total Health Care Foundation is something that our fans have come to look forward to as an event that helps tee off Rocket Mortgage Classic week, and we’re excited to have such a terrific group of athletes and entertainers again this year,” Tournament Executive Director Jason Langwell said in a statement. “We are also proud to be able to share this fun event with our entire community with complimentary admission and parking as part of Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy. Our great partners play a big role in supporting the tournament’s Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit.”

The professional golfers scheduled to participate include: Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar.

Other celebrities and entertainers scheduled to participate include World Long Drive competitor Maurice Allen and singer and entertainer Kelley James.

Also, each team will include a golfer who participated in the John Shippen National Golf Invitational, which include female golfers Mariah Stackhouse, Sadena Parks, Chrystyn Carr, Willie Mack III, Joe Hooks and the winner of the men's John Shippen.