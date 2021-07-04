Cam Davis wins 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic after 5 playoff holes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It took Cam Davis five extra holes but he is the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic winner. Davis, 26, earned his first PGA Tour win in Detroit.

Davis and Troy Merritt competed for five playoff holes – the 18th, 15th, 16th, 14th and then the 15th hole. Joaquin Niemann also made the playoff, but was eliminated on the first playoff hole.

Cam Davis wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the fifth playoff hole in Detroit@RocketClassic pic.twitter.com/ngkOyL77Lq — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 4, 2021

On the fifth playoff hole, Merritt missed a 5-foot putt for par just after Davis missed his birdie putt. Davis then tapped in for par to win the tournament. Under the PGA Tour playoff rules, Merritt and Niemann will share a tie for second.

All three players hit the fairway on 18. Merritt was the first to play his second and hit the green, about 20 feet short of the hole.

Cam Davis @camdavisgolf with his first ever PGA Tour win.



Said he met his wife on July 4th, now fireworks will have a different meaning to him now. pic.twitter.com/0EpPhHyj2i — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) July 4, 2021

Davis followed up with a dart, leaving his second shot just six feet past the hole. Finally, Niemann was last to play and overshot the green, leaving it in the rough.

Several players were in contention at the top of the leaderboard. With just two holes remaining, five players were tied for first until Niemann and Merritt both birdied the 17th hole.

Niemann made his first bogey of the tournament, while Merritt made par and Davis missed a 6-foot birdie putt to win. Both headed to the par-3 15th for the second playoff hole, where they both made par. Davis nearly made his birdie putt.

THIS close to ending it ... @CamDavisGolf and @TroyMerritt_PGA head to their third playoff hole (16) @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/ZBeSjVl4fX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 4, 2021

Both players made par on the 16th hole and it went to the par-5 14th for the fourth playoff hole. They both had eagle putts and missed before making birdie. It then went back to the par-3 15th for the fifth playoff hole, where Davis won it.

The boys are DIALED in Detroit. @TroyMerritt_PGA and @CamDavisGolf both birdie the 4th playoff hole. pic.twitter.com/NNE9zSkcwc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 4, 2021

Phil Mickelson finished the tournament at -3, tied for the third-worst score of the tournament behind Byeong Hun An and Will Zalatoris.

Mickelson praised both the Detroit fans and Detroit Golf Club course after the round.

I enjoyed my time here. The people were terrific and I love playing old-school Donald Ross courses," he said.

"I really enjoyed the people, I enjoyed the golf course a lot," he added.

Flint-native Willie Mack III finished just ahead of Mickelson at -4. This is was the first PGA Tour cut he ever made and had a big following throughout the weekend.

"Jason Langwell gave me the spot in here and Dan Gilbert, they're doing a lot around the Detroit area to help it, so I can't thank him enough for letting me get an opportunity in my hometown. Hopefully, I will be back here in the coming years," he said.

Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler both finished at -10, while Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut.