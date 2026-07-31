Cameron Young fires course record-tying 61 in round 2 of Rocket Classic

(WXYZ) — For the second straight day, golf fans were on course-record watch and 59-watch at Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic.

One day after Peter Malnati fired a 28 (7-under) on the front nine at Detroit Golf Club, Cameron Young went out and put another 28 on the board on Friday morning.

Malnati birdied all but the second and seventh holes on the front nine Thursday, while Young started on the back nine and birdied all but the 11th and 18th holes.

Young managed to make two more birdies on his second nine — on the fourth and eighth holes — and just missed a birdie putt on the par-3 ninth hole for a 60 that would've broken the course record at Detroit Golf Club.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Young was tied for first in strokes-gained total with just over 8 strokes gained. He hit 85% of fairways with an average driving distance of 339.9 yards, and hit 78% of greens inr egulation.