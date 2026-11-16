Michigan head football coach Kyle Whittingham sits down with WXYZ’s Lead Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen to discuss the Wolverines' struggles at 5-5, the decision to open up the quarterback competition again, and the lack of offensive progress following the change at offensive coordinator.

Whittingham also responds to growing frustration from the fan base and explains why he still believes he can turn things around at Michigan.

See the full interview in the video below