Carli Lloyd plays final match for US in rout of South Korea

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. women sent Carli Lloyd into retirement with a 6-0 rout of South Korea on Tuesday night.

Lloyd didn’t score in her final match, but it hardly mattered because the night was all about her. Fans chanted Lloyd’s name before the match, with one holding a sign that read: “One More World Cup, Please?”

Lloyd is retiring after a career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. She scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory over Japan in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final.

Lloyd’s final match was her 316th with the national team, the second-most international appearances of any player. She scored 134 goals for the United States, third most in team history, along with 61 assists.

Lloyd was subbed out in the 65th minute and sobbed as she left to a standing ovation by the crowd of 18,115 at Allianz Field. She removed her cleats and pulled off her jersey, revealing another jersey with her married name, Hollins, emblazoned on the back.