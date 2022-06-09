Carl's Golfland $500,000 Odyssey Putt Challenge returns on July 9

(WXYZ) — Carl's Golfland and Odyssey Golf are bringing back the $500,000 Odyssey Putt Challenge benefiting C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

After a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenge will return on July 9 at Carl's Golfland in Bloomfield Hills.

The challenge started nearly 25 years ago and has grown since then, and it features five rounds of elimination putting for the chance to win the grand prize and several other smaller prizes.

Contestants will have to make putts of varying lengths and difficulties, but donations to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital will make the putt closer.

In round one, a 25-foot putt will be free, a 20-foot putt is a $10 donation, 15-foot for $20, 10-foot for $30 or 5-foot for $40. Everyone gets a Callaway golf ball, Odyssey Poker Chip and Carl's tee pack.

Anyone that holes a put or the top 60 closest to the hole will advance to the next round where there will be four options – 30-foot for free, 25-foot for $10, $20 for 20 feet or 10-foot putt for $30. All participants get an Odyssey putting disk and divot tool.

Then, it goes to the top 40 where the putts increase in length by five feet again, and participants get an Odyssey logo cap. It then goes to the top 20 where the putts start at 40 feet, and the top 10 starting at 50 feet.

The person in the top 10 with the closest to the hole will have a chance to take a 60-foot putt for a chance to win $450,000 for themselves and $50,000 for C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. If the final contestant doesn't make the putt, they get a tour-signed Odyssey staff bag, a $500 Carl's Golfland gift card and a tour of the Callaway Tour Truck at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Registration is available now at the Carl's Golfland website and contestants will be notified by July 1.